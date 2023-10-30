PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Palmer has a new acting town manager. The Town Council met Monday night to appoint police Chief Christopher Burns.

Chief Burns will replace former town manager Ryan McNutt, who resigned last week. No reason was given for the resignation. Burns will now serve for nearly a two week-period, while the council searches for a long-term successor.

“Our new town manager would just be picking up wherever the contract starts so there would really be zero impact financially to the town,” said Palmer Councilor at-large, Mark Caci. “Really someone to be a strong leader. There’s a lot of projects going on right now, just making sure nothing falls through the cracks.”

Burns was promoted to police chief in 2020, and will continue as chief during these next two weeks. The council has agreed to hire a consultant to assist in the interim town manager process. The council hopes to find a town manager before the end of November.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.