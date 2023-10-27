PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Palmer Town Council has accepted the resignation of Town Manager Ryan McNutt.

In a statement sent to 22News from Palmer Town Council President Barbara Barry, McNutt’s resignation is effective immediately. No reason was given for his departure.

“On Thursday October 26, 2023, the Palmer Town Council and Town Manager Ryan McNutt came to an agreement to accept Mr. McNutt’s resignation being effective immediately. We want to thank Mr. McNutt for his service to the Palmer community and wish him the best.” Barbara Barry, Palmer Town Council President.

McNutt has served as Town Manager for Palmer since July 2019. The Town Council will be meeting on Monday to appoint a short-term Acting Town Manager and begin their search for a successor.