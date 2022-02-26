WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tattoo enthusiasts were in attendance at The Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield Saturday.

The young building is where tattoo artists from all over America have gathered for the Papillon Tattoo convention. It’s where tattoo artists show off their work and help visitors looking to be inked.

“There’s people from Maryland, New York, Florida, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts,” Cindy Cote, a vendor at the convention told 22News.

The Papillon Tattoo convention continues at The Big E through Sunday.