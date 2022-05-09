CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A baby formula shortage is impacting families across the country as national chains limit their supply to deal with the shortage.

Representative from both CVS and Walgreens told 22News that they are currently limiting customers to only three baby formula products per purchase in stores and online.

According to reports, last month saw 30% of stores in the nation completely out of stock of baby formula. Leaving many parents struggling to find formula to feed their babies.

“I’ve seen moms in the store crying in the formula aisle because they can’t find their baby’s formula,” said Ashley Kolwicz.

And as parents are left to navigate this shortage, pediatricians warn that it is not safe to water down formula or make their own formula.

Experts say inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls are contributing to the volatility of the product.