HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 3 million vehicles due to a fire risk and telling owners to park outside.

The recall covers both car and SUV models from 2010 to 2019, including Hyundai Sante Fe and Kia Sorrento. The National Highway and Traffic Administration announced that the vehicle’s anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short which can touch off a fire when the vehicles are parked or being driven.

22News spoke with Gary Rome, President and CEO of the Gary Rome Auto Group, about what owners should do, “of the 3.7 million vehicles, there were 22 incidents with Hyundai and 12 incidents with Kia. So the numbers are very very minimal. But of course, Hyundai and Kia are concerned about safety so that’s why they’ve initiated this recall.”

The automakers are asking people to park outside until repairs are done. Both Hyundai and Kia said they are sending notification letters to owners starting in November. Rome said starting in November, people can schedule a free repair at the dealership.

For a full list of the models and years included in the recall visit nhtsa.gov/recalls.