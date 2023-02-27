CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns across western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Monday’s snowstorm.

Agawam

There is a town-wide parking ban in Amherst, with no on-street parking starting Monday at 10:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 12:00 a.m.

Amherst

The town of Amherst issued a parking ban for Monday at 11:59 p.m. through Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. Parking will be prohibited on all town streets and in all parking lots except the lower level of the parking garage, the town portion of the Pray Street Lot, and the Northern row of the town N Pleasant St Lot (row closest to church only).

Chicopee

The city of Chicopee has issued a parking ban beginning 8 p.m. Monday night to 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. No parking is allowed on main streets and residences are asked to not park on the EVEN side of secondary streets.

Pittsfield

Residents are asked to use off-street parking until the snow emergency is lifted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. For anyone who cannot find off-street parking, the City of Pittsfield is offering alternate side parking regulations. Between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street. Between 7 a.m. on Tuesday and 7. a.m. on Wednesday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street. Residents in the downtown area of Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage, which will be free of charge from Sunday night through the duration of the snow emergency.

Orange

There will be a parking ban in effect Monday night at 7:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Monson

The Town of Monson has imposed a winter parking ban that will begin at 10 pm Monday evening and will run through Tuesday night at midnight.

Russell/Montgomery

A winter parking ban will be in effect for both communities from 7 pm Monday evening (Feb 27th) until Wednesday, March 1st at noon.

Westfield

The city of Westfield has issued a parking ban beginning 12 a.m. Tuesday until further notice.