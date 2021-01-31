Parking bans to go into effect for Monday’s winter storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities and towns around western Massachusetts are alerting residents of parking bans that will go into effect on Monday.

22News will continue to update this list

Parking Bans

Holyoke: A regular parking ban will take effect from 10 a.m. Monday until further notice. There will be no parking on the odd numbered side of the streets and no parking in cul-de-sacs.

Longmeadow: The parking ban will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday and end at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No parking will be allowed on any streets.

Pittsfield: The ban will go into effect at 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicles can park on the odd side of the street from 7 a.m. Monday – 7 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles can park on the even side of the street from 7 a.m. Tuesday – 7 a.m. Wednesday. All existing and signed regulations remain active.

South Hadley: The parking ban goes into effect at 12 p.m. Monday – 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Southwick: The parking ban goes into effect 9 a.m. Monday – 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be no on street parking during the ban.

Springfield: The citywide parking ban will go into effect at 9 a.m. Monday. No parking on the even side of the street from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. No parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.