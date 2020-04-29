1  of  4
Parking lots continue to look empty across western Massachusetts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some nice spring weather over the last couple of days and while you may have been able to get outside and enjoy the fresh air you still aren’t able to go out and get those spring and summer items you would typically buy at many stores this time of year.

In Longmeadow many stores remain closed. We flew SkyView22 over the Longmeadow Shops and you could see how empty the parking lots continue to be as most of the stores remain closed.

Just across the street though things are a bit more active, you could see cars in the parking lot at the Big Y as grocery stores continue to stay open during the pandemic.

In West Springfield the shopping plazas along Memorial Avenue continue to look pretty empty.

Now that schools have been ordered to stay closed for the rest of the school year you can see just how empty the parking lot of Longmeadow High School is.

The athletic fields that would normally be filled with students playing and practicing spring sports, continue to remain empty.

