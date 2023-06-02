CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new partnership is creating additional support for businesses in communities of color in western Massachusetts.

The non-profit Boston Impact Initiative is looking to expand it’s reach into western Massachusetts by teaming up with the Latino Economic Development Corporation (LEDC). The new partnership was announced today at an event at LEDC, which included the unveiling of a new sign.

Many businesses and civic leaders were there to celebrate this partnership, aimed to encourage the growth of small businesses in diverse communities, including LEDC Director, Andrew Melendez.

“Bringing the Boston Impact Initiative is something that is going to benefit all of western Mass.,” Melendez says. “They have a $20 million equity fund to be able to invest directly into minority owned businesses, women-owned businesses, this is a game changer.”

The Boston Impact Initiative will have a Spanish-speaking staff member at the LEDC to provide resources, coaching and entrepreneurial help.