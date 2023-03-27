WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is making plans for the future of the Baystate Mary Lane facility, which is scheduled to close by December 2023.

In 2021, the health organization announced the reduction of services leading to the full closure in 2023, relocating a majority of its services to Baystate Wing Hospital, 9 miles away in Palmer.

In an announcement on Monday, Westmass Area Development Corporation (Westmass) has agreed to partner with Baystate Health to assist in the decommissioning of the former hospital. Westmass will work as Baystate Health’s project manager and perform work related to evaluating the current conditions of the buildings and developing strategies in coordination with qualified contractors.

The Town of Ware had expressed concerns about what would happen to the vacant property. As a result, staff at Westmass will meet regularly with town officials and departments regarding ongoing project work being done at Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center and will be responsible for securing necessary permits for any work conducted on-site.

“I am pleased Westmass has already begun their outreach to the town of Ware to inform them of Baystate Health’s plans and necessary work at Mary Lane prior to our exit from the facility at the end of this year,” said Ron Bryant, president of Baystate Health Regional Hospitals. “We continue our commitment to support the town of Ware and the surrounding communities.”

Bryant meets monthly with volunteer members serving on Baystate Wing Hospital’s Community Benefits Advisory Council (CBAC). The CBAC includes community members and service agencies from Ware and area communities who provide their input to guide continued investment in support of community health needs in Ware and throughout the eastern region.

Discussions between Baystate Health, Westmass, and the Town of Ware regarding the future use of the parcel will be evaluated in the months ahead.