NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will be holding two public meetings on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

They are part of a series of six meetings being held by the Commission to both share information and get input from the public on the possible expansion of passenger rail service in western Massachusetts. The meetings are being offered both in-person and virtually.

The first is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Northampton Senior Center located at 67 Conz Street. A sign-in sheet will be available for people who wish to make a statement. A live stream of the hearing is available here. Remote participants may click on the “raise hand” icon, signaling that they wish to be heard virtually.

The second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Scibelli Hall on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). People can sign up to address the Commission on a signup sheet at the location. Interested parties may also view and participate in the meeting virtually by using this link.

People may submit written testimony by email to commission staff at: Siobhan.Morrissey@mahouse.gov.