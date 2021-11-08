Passerby calls for help for Chicopee officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee Police Officer is in critical condition after being seen in need of medical attention from a passerby Monday afternoon.
According to Chicopee Police Chief’s Assistant Lt. Holly Cote, at around 1:18 p.m. in the area of 60 Fuller Road, a passerby noticed that an officer on a road detail was in distress and called for help. The officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is in critical condition.
MAP: 60 Fuller Road in Chicopee
The statement concludes with “the Chicopee Police Department is keeping our Officer in our thoughts and prayers.”