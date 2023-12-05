LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation and the Massachusetts State Police will be donating hundreds of diapers to My Brother’s Table on Tuesday.

My Brother’s Table has provided meals and other services to those in need through the support of donors and over 2,500 volunteers every year, according to their website. The organization serves meals seven days a week and provides meals to homebound individuals, participates in a family dinner program, provides meals to at-risk seniors, and hosts a free weekly medical clinic.

According to a news release from the New England Patriots Foundation, women in law enforcement from the New England State Police Administrators Compact held a drive in October to collect diapers and wipes to help local mothers in need. Troopers from all six New England states contributed to the drive.

My Brother’s Table will use the products that were donated for their teen mom outreach program. My Brother’s Table is one of six nonprofits that is part of the 2023-25 Community Captains program, which is a partnership between the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America to build relationships with local nonprofits and help them better serve their members.

The diaper donation will take place at My Brother’s Table on Willow Street in Lynn at 1:00 p.m.

The New England Patriots Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was created by Robert Kraft to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England.