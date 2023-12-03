FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to New England on Sunday to face off against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

With the Patriots losing the last four games, and the pressure of the Chargers needing to win six games in a row, it’s unsure where the games going to go.

Patriots fans are rooting for a loss, to get a best draft pick possible for next season. The Chargers sit at four and seven on the season, while the Patriots are two and nine.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.