PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.

The work will take place from 6:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. One-lane alternating traffic is needed to complete this operation, police details will be out to control traffic. Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.