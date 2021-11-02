Pay it Forward initiative provides funds for school uniforms in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Funds from a golf tournament will provide students in need with school uniforms in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield School Volunteers (SSV), Springfield natives, Michael Pabon and Luis Morales, created a “Pay it Forward” fund to assist with purchasing school uniforms for Springfield families.

Michael Pabon grew up in the North End section of Springfield. When he later moved to Southwick, he saw the economic disparity between the two communities. A golf tournament held this year at Edgewood Golf Course in Southwick raised funds in partnership with Springfield School Volunteers to purchase new school uniforms for Springfield students.

“I understand that sometimes when kids are economically disadvantaged it can prevent them from focusing on what they are supposed to be doing in school and can sometimes result in bullying. I hope this fund can assist some of those families in need and help prevent bullying.” Michael Pabon

If a student is in need of a uniform, parents should go through their school’s administration department who will be able to request funding from Springfield School Volunteers to purchase up to five new uniforms per student.

Additional donations are being accepted to the Pay it Forward fund can be made online at www.springfieldschoolvolunteers.org/donate or by check made payable to Springfield School Volunteers. Checks can be mailed to Springfield School Volunteers, 1550 Main Street, Springfield MA 01103. In the memo, include “Pay it Forward fund.”

“There is always a need for help with school uniforms. We are excited to be able let our school contacts know this new resource is available.” SSV’s President and CEO Denise Cogman

School uniforms in Springfield were impimented in 2008.