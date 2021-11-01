Pay off your Holyoke Library late fees by donating to food drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Library is holding a food drive to benefit Margaret’s Pantry through November 5.
Donations are being accepted in the lobby of the Holyoke Library located at 50 Chestnut Street. on Those who have a library card can also reduce their late book fees by donating non perishable food at the library. Donate five or more items to cancel late book fees of $10 max. This does not include lost book fees.
Items needed are low sugar cereal, macaroni and cheese, canned soups, and stews, condiments, rice, and pasta. All donations will benefit Margaret’s Pantry on 56 Cabot Street. Distribution is available by appointment Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. by calling 413-533-5909.
According to the Holyoke Library’s website, the following information includes the late fee policy:
Overdue materials
Borrowing privileges are suspended and patrons are billed immediately after items are four (4) weeks overdue. There is no grace period for overdue materials.
Overdue Charges
- The Holyoke Library Overdue Fine is 10 cents a day per item on all materials up to a maximum of $3 per item. EXCEPTION: the Overdue Fine on Videos/DVDs is $1.00 per item per day up to a maximum of $5.00. All fines, fees and gifts are used as revenue for library services and materials.
- Items that are more than 28 days overdue are considered lost and we will bill you for the replacement cost of the item. When you have items that are more than 42 days overdue, you may be referred to a collection agency. When this is done, an additional $10 collection agency fee is added to your bill. If you return a billed item, the replacement cost is deducted from your bill and you are charged only the $3 maximum overdue fine and the $10 collection agency fee (if applicable). (EXCEPTION: ILL maximum is $30.)
- If you have overdue Interlibrary Loan items, you are billed for the full replacement costs charged by the library that loaned us the material. This may include substantial processing, lost item, and overdue fees in addition to the actual replacement cost of the item.
- If you report an item LOST before it has become overdue, we bill you the replacement cost of the item. If you wish, you may supply an EXACT copy in good condition of the lost item instead of paying the replacement cost. You may pay overdue fines and other fees by cash, or check (made out to Holyoke Public Library).