Pay off your Holyoke Library late fees by donating to food drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Library is holding a food drive to benefit Margaret’s Pantry through November 5.

Donations are being accepted in the lobby of the Holyoke Library located at 50 Chestnut Street. on Those who have a library card can also reduce their late book fees by donating non perishable food at the library. Donate five or more items to cancel late book fees of $10 max. This does not include lost book fees.

Items needed are low sugar cereal, macaroni and cheese, canned soups, and stews, condiments, rice, and pasta. All donations will benefit Margaret’s Pantry on 56 Cabot Street. Distribution is available by appointment Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. by calling 413-533-5909.

According to the Holyoke Library’s website, the following information includes the late fee policy:

Overdue materials

Borrowing privileges are suspended and patrons are billed immediately after items are four (4) weeks overdue. There is no grace period for overdue materials.

Overdue Charges