CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rent prices are increasing everywhere and so are home prices which makes it even harder to save.

Putting a larger share of your income towards rent isn’t great financially in the short term but with rent prices increasing it’s almost necessary. From December 2020 to 2021, the average rent increased nationally by 14 percent but salaries only increased by around three-percent on average.

It’s not just rent that is up, according to real estate company Redfin, the median monthly mortgage payment nationally increased nearly 22-percent last year. Zillow says it’s taking the average first-time homebuyer, a year longer to save for a 20-percent down payment than it did five years ago.

“We have seen some increases in rent prices. We’re seeing tenants stay longer because there’s less opportunity to move because there isn’t a large inventory of available apartments so I think that’s lead to some of the increases that we’ve seen in rent prices.” Kevin Sears, Sears Real Estate Broker

Zillow says first time homebuyers will need to save an additionally $369 per month for a whole year to save up for a house, that’s also while paying more for rent.

Because inventory is so low for houses right now, it may be best to be patient and save your money.