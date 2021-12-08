Pedestrian accident involving school bus on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a school bus near the intersection of State and Dwight Streets Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson, at around 2:45 p.m. officers were called to a crash involving a school bus and pedestrian at State and Dwight Streets. The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State Street is closed from Chestnut to Main Streets, and on Dwight Street from Bruce Landon Way to Maple Street.

