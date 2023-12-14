BOSTON (WWLP) – Police in Boston were called to a crash involving a pedestrian, a school bus, and multiple other vehicles in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
Boston police said the call came in around 8:17 a.m. for a crash on Gordon Avenue. A pedestrian and multiple vehicles were reportedly struck.
Video shows a school bus that appears to have collided with another vehicle, and a black SUV partially on top of the roof of a car.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.