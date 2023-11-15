ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in western Worcester County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Tuesday.

According to the Athol Police Department, the pedestrian was hit on Hapgood Street around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 979-249-3232.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.