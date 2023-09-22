DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car at an intersection in Dorchester on Friday.

According to the Boston Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 1200 Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street.

Those streets are closed until further notice and it is being asked to use another route when traveling on Friday.

There is no word on the current condition of the pedestrian or the identity. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.