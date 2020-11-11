People took advantage of the last day of warm weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It looked like winter weather was going to arrive early this year with our first snowfall just before Halloween but a week later it was feeling more like August and September.



For the last six days we’ve broken the record high temperatures at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee with readings well up into the 70s.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the lower 50s and our average low temperatures are in the lower 30s.

At Forest Park in Springfield the Bright Nights displays are up but people were still out enjoying the mild weather while it lasted.

“I think fairly unusual, I’m thinking it’s like the beginning of September right now that’s what I feel like. When the cold weather hits we’re going to be in trouble quick but yeah no it’s fantastic,” said George Flathers of Ludlow.

“The park has been an inspiration to me to see people walking because of COVID-19 and walking in the park, I lost 60 pounds already,” said Willie Ballard of Springfield.

“Usually we got our woolies on and we’re hunkered down for Thanksgiving and then Christmas so yeah this is really unusual,” said Carol Ford of East Longmeadow.

And even though there were more clouds around Wednesday people were still able to enjoy one last day of the unseasonably warm weather.