People’s United Bank debit card issues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People’s United Bank is reporting debit card issues with transactions Monday morning.
According to People’s United Bank’s website, customers may experience issues with ATM and debit card transactions. They are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
People’s United Bank branch and ATM locations:
- Agawam: 806 Suffield Street
- Amherst: 25 East Pleasant Street
- Chicopee” 445 Montgomery Street
- East Longmeadow” 62 Center Square
- Feeding Hills: 1325 Springfield Street
- Holyoke: 1830 Northampton Street
- Longmeadow: 670 Bliss Road
- Ludlow: 528 Center Street
- Northampton: 43 King Street
- South Deerfield: 26 Elm Street
- Springfield: 29 State Street
- Springfield: 1077 St. James Avenue
- Springfield: 1946 Wilbraham Road
- Springfield: 1630 Boston Road
- West Springfield” 52 Van Deene Avenue
- West Springfield: 50 Elm Street
- Westfield: 10 Elm Street