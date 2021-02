(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts bank customers could notice some changes in the future, as People’s United Bank is being acquired by Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank.

The $7.6 billion deal between the two banks was announced Monday.

The combined company will have more than 1,100 branches in 12 states from Maine to Virginia, a number second only to Bank of America in this region.

The merger is expected to close by the end of the year.