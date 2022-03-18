CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — A proposal to make Daylight Saving Time permanent passed by the U.S. Senate across the county this week and now heads to the House of Representatives.

The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official.

Standard time runs from the 1st Sunday in November until the 2nd Sunday in March, so only those times of the year would be different than we have currently. That means we would “fall back” for the final time in November 2023, then “spring forward” again once and for all in March 2024.

Key dates and sunrise/sunset times without Standard Time

The change would mean later sunsets in the winter months, but it would also mean later sunrises. Right now, the earliest sunset for our area is around 4:53 p.m. in December each year. The new sunset would be an hour later at 5:53 p.m. We currently do not get back to that late of a sunset until the middle of February each year.

Right now, the latest sunrise for our area is around 7:13 a.m. starting in late December through early January each year. The new sunrise would be an hour later at 8:13 a.m. We currently do not have a sunrise that late throughout the year.

Key takeaways

The main negative most of us would say is the switch to permanent DST would mean very late sunrises during the mornings in the late fall, winter and early spring. Around Nov. 20, the sun won’t rise until 8 a.m., and our sun would continue to rise at 8 a.m. or later until Feb. 26 of the following year. That’s roughly two months with sunrises after 8 a.m.!

The big positive most people would say is the later sunsets and more light after work. The earliest the sun would ever set under this proposal would be 5:30 p.m. from late November to early December.