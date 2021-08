WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)-- The U.S. Department of Labor has created the Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization (OUIM) to work with state agencies and federal partners in an effort to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance (UI) system.

The new unit will develop and support implementation of the plan outlined in the UI modernization plans announced Aug. 11, including unemployment insurance reform, and manage $2 billion in funds in the American Rescue Plan Act to prevent and detect fraud, promote equitable access, ensure timely benefits payments and reduce backlogs.