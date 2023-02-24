WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an investigation taking place about how someone possibly jumped off the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield on Friday.

According to West Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Tony Spear, a person was reported to have jumped off the Memorial Bridge. The West Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Fire Department have boats in the water to search for the reported person.

No one has been found at this time, but this remains an active investigation. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.