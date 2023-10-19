CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to rescue an individual on the river banks in Chester on Wednesday.

According to the Chester-Blandford Police Department, multiple departments helped in a “tricky rescue” by the river. First responders assisted the challenging rescue down a large embankment and by the river’s edge.

Hilltown Ambulance, Chester Fire and Police, Chester DPW, Russell Fire, Huntington Fire and additional rescuers, as well as the Northampton Control Dispatchers assisted in the incident.

