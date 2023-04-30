NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Field Notes is a story telling initiative featuring personal accounts from seven story-tellers about food and farming in western Massachusetts.

These farmers tell their stories through poetry about how farming has effected their lives and communities.

22News spoke with the Communications Manager of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA), Claire Morenon about Sunday’s event. “An event like this, is individual persona stories and an opportunity for people to just come and hear them in a sort of one-on-one feeling way. It feels like an extension of our larger work which is about building community around local farms, making it possible for people to be connected to the people who are growing their food and the land that its grown on.”

The showing was made accessible to guests with various needs by offering interpretation services for guests to watch the show in Spanish as well as a closed captioning link sent to viewers phones for people with hearing or visual impairments.