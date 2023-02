WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal control is looking for the owner of a rabbit that was found in Stanley Park in Westfield.

Courtesy: Westfield Animal Control and Shelter

According to a social media post by the Westfield Animal Control and Shelter, the very small rabbit was brought to the shelter. If you or someone you know is the owner, contact the shelter st 413-564-3129.