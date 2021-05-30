Pet Rock Fest to host annual festival in person

NORTH GRAFTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Pet Rock Fest has announced that they will be hosting their 23rd annual Pet Rock Festival at Wyman-Gordon in North Grafton on September 12.

Due to the pandemic, the last Pet Rock Festival was held as a virtual event but this time the festival will be able to be in person, and for the fourth time, it will be held on the grounds of Wyman-Gordon.

This annual event will begin at noon and will end at 5:00 p.m. it will include live music, kids’ activities, book signings, speakers, contests, doggie massages, demonstrations, and free and low-cost microchipping and rabies shots from the VCA.



(Photo Credit: Pet Rock Fest Inc.)

“We’re all itching to see people again, go out, be with family and return to some semblance of normalcy. Included in that, of course, are events that have become fixtures in our community and we think, that includes the Pet Rock Festival,” said Pet Rock Fest founding partner Charlene Arsenault.

For more information about the festival visit petrockfest.org.