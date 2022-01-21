Pet safety in the cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is a dangerous time for your pets to be out in the bitter cold longer than they should.

Pet owners in the Pioneer Valley shouldn’t over estimate the ability of their dogs to cope with these brutal arctic conditions. Lee Chambers, Media Relations Specialist for Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, told 22News how to get your dog through this bone chilling weather.

Chambers stated, “You want to make those walks are brief as possible. Best for the dog and best for you. For the possibility of frostbite, hyperthermia and other cold weather conditions. Even if you have a breed of dog like a husky or some other dog that’s bred for cold weather, they need their time out in below freezing climate.”

Make sure your dog spends their brief time outside dressed warmly, perhaps having an extra coat to keep warm.