Pet safety tips for the holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- While the holidays are a time for festivities and fun, they can take a turn for the worst for your pets.

22News is working for you with how to keep this time merry and bright for your four legged friends. The ASPCA is reminding you to anchor your Christmas trees avoiding possible injury to your pet.

This will also keep the water from spilling which might contain bacteria. Mistletoe, holly, and tinsel can also be very harmful. Wires can become deadly, too.

Lastly, skip the sweets, leave the leftovers for humans and be careful with cocktails.