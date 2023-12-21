CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As busy holiday travel ramps up at airports, 22News is working for you with what you need to know, if you plan on having your pet tag along.

According to AAA travel experts, if you haven’t already, you want to make sure to book your pet’s fee at the same time as your ticket.

Most airlines have a limit on the number of pets onboard a plane, so you want to make sure there’s still room. Also, plan for the cost, as most airlines charge around $200 domestically for pets, unless they are a service animal. Be aware of weight and pet carrier requirements.