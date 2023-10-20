EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business in East Longmeadow is showing its support for Rays of Hope with a sweet treat, as Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues.

Pete’s Sweets decorated more than 500 cupcakes to be given out at this year’s 30th annual Rays of Hope – Walk and Run. The event takes place this Sunday in Springfield, aimed at finding a Cure for Breast Cancer.

There were 20 volunteers, including breast cancer survivors helped to decorate the pink cupcakes. Decorators were excited to be back in the kitchen, as it was their first “Pink Party” since COVID-19 first hit.

“We’re just so excited to be back because you know you can just feel the love in the room and the support from each other and you know it’s just a safe space to come and relax and you know have some sweet memories,” said Peter Gray, Owner of Peter’s Sweets.

The pink-frosted cupcakes will be given away at the Pink Hope Survivors’ Lounge at Sunday’s annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run. It will be their 5th batch of donated cupcakes to the Rays of Hope event.

22News Anchor Taylor Knight will be emceeing this year’s event.

Kayleigh Thomas