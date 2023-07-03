GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July holiday is a time for much celebrating, but experts say make sure to check on your pets.

Here at Kessler Kennel Farms in East Granby, they prepare all weekend long for the Fourth of the July, and no, its not for festivities, but to ensure an extra pleasant stay for your pet, and that’s because of fireworks.

Which data has shown to cause anxiety and changes in behavior for your fury friend, “To have that repetitive barrage, its just not a natural occurring phenomenon in nature so instinctually their behavior response to something to their spectrum of experience,” says Eric Kessler.

The unpleasant sounds of fireworks causes more pets go missing around the fourth of July than any other time of the year, but if you don’t have your pet safe at a kennel for the holiday, there are steps you can to take to ensure your dog is calm and secure at home.

Experts say to exercise your dog before any fourth of July festivity, so they can get tired and sleep through any noise, including fireworks. In addition to exercise, experts say to make sure that your dog has its collar on it to properly identify it, if it were to run away.

But to mitigate chances of your dog running away, experts say skip the fireworks and stay with your dog inside, and lessen their stress by creating a calm and quiet space, you can also do that by distracting them. Kessler adds, “You want to give them a place to hide, because that is there natural instinct. It’s part of their denning instinct. Using white noise, ambient noise, fans, really helps dull the impact of the loud explosive noises.”