EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services receives a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to support the expansion of the surgical center.

PetSmart Charities is committing $100 million over five years toward improving access to veterinary care, according to a news release from Second Chance. Their “Accelerator” low-cost veterinary care grant program supports the expansion of low-cost veterinary care by funding operations for up to four years for nonprofit clinics that are looking to expand their services, serve communities better, and inspire veterinary providers by sharing their experiences.

The $200,000 grant made to Second Chance Animal Services will support the expansion of the nonprofit’s surgical center that performs lifesaving surgeries for animals.

“We are so grateful to PetSmart Charities for their continued support of our work to keep pets in their homes with the people they love,” said Sheryl Blancato, Second Chance CEO, and founder. “Second Chance is a place that many turn to for lifesaving surgery to save their pet and to keep the pets with the families that love them.”

Second Chance has a two-tiered system of subsidized rates for pet owners at their Community Veterinary Hospitals in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester. Any pet owner that is 150% of the poverty level received a subsidized rate that is lower than their standard rates. In 2022, Second Chance helped over 44,000 pets.

“Our veterinary system is in crisis,” said Kate Atema, director of community grants and initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “Rising costs are putting standard veterinary care out of reach for as much as 50% of pet-owning families. We need innovative solutions that make veterinary care affordable for families in every community who want the best for their four-legged companions but struggle to meet the cost of vet care. We’re inspired by the incredible work Second Chance is doing to create solutions that will build strong families and a healthy community.”