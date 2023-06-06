CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, local golf fans are weighing in, after a surprise landmark merger of rivals, PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The deal will combine the PGA tour and LIV Golf’s commercial businesses and rights into a new for-profit company. The agreement also includes the DP world tour, also known as the European PGA tour.

LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Arabia public investment fund, an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince. They were embroiled in antitrust lawsuits with the PGA Tour in the last year. This new deal would end all pending litigation.

Easthampton resident, Anthony Chambers, telling 22News, “I feel like the PGA was losing a lot of players, so this is why they did it, so they can still have everyone participating in major events. I don’t necessarily agree with all the money about it but I think they had no choice and they did what they had to do.”

Major players including Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka left the PGA to join LIV Golf.