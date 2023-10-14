CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is a big day for hunters in western Massachusetts as several hunting seasons begin.

Hunting is allowed between sunrise and sunset daily and is prohibited on Sundays. Blaze orange is required when hunting in any areas with pheasant or quails are stocked and during shotgun season for deer.

Hunters are required to have the appropriate license for each type of season, which can be purchased through MassFishHunt. In western Massachusetts, the following hunting season will begin this Saturday:

Pheasant Hunting: October 14 – December 30 (Closed during shotgun deer season)

New this year, pheasant hunting season will extend to the end of the year. The state stocks roughly 40,000 ring-necked pheasants on public and private land every year.

Hunters are limited to two pheasants a day with a possession limit of four. Shotguns and archery are permitted during the season.

Ruffed Grouse Hunting: October 14 – November 25

Hunters are limited to three ruffed grouse a day with a possession limit of six and a season limit of 16. Shotguns and archery are permitted during the season.

Cottontail Rabbit and Snowshoe Hare: October 14 – February 29, 2024 (Closed during shotgun deer season)

Hunters are limited to five cottontail rabbits a day with a possession limit of ten and two snowshoe hares a day with a possession limit of four. Shotguns, archery, rifles and handguns are permitted during the season.

Coyote: October 14 – March 8, 2024

Hunters are not limited to the amount of coyotes they can hunt this season. Shotguns, archery, rifles, handguns and muzzleloaders are permitted during the season.

When hunting for coyotes, individuals are allowed the following:

Electronic calls (Prohibited during the shotgun deer season)

Manual calls (Prohibited during the shotgun deer season)

Dogs (Prohibited during the shotgun deer season)

Decoys

Bait

Artificial light and wanton waste are not allowed. Coyotes must be reported within 48 hours of harvest.

Quail season for Zones 11-14 in eastern Massachusetts also begins on Saturday. On Monday, turkey season and archery season for deer hunting begins.