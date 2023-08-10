The “Nature’s Harp” sculpture is unveiled in the lobby of Mercy Medical Center.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A new sculpture was unveiled at Mercy Medical Center Thursday.

Local philanthropist and artist Harold Grinspoon created and donated the sculpture, entitled “Nature’s Harp.”

The sculpture is part of the artist’s Tree Sculpture Series, standing over six feet tall and made from oak. Grinspoon focuses on the natural shape of unclaimed wood and highlights the wood’s features when creating the sculptures. “Nature’s Harp” is one of 160 pieces he has produced since he began his career as an artist in 2014.

“At Mercy Medical Center, we put our patients at the center of everything we do, with a holistic approach to healing that focuses on the mind, body, and spirit. ‘Nature’s Harp’ is a magnificent sculpture that calls to mind the beauty and enduring elements of our world. We believe it’s installation here at Mercy will provide a sense of reassurance and peace to those who pass through our doors,” said Robert Roose, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Administrative Officer, Mercy Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital. “We are grateful to Harold Grinspoon for his generosity in sharing his beautiful artwork with our colleagues, patients, and visitors.”

Visitors to can view the sculpture in the main lobby of Mercy Medical Center.