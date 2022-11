HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A viewer captured two bald eagles sitting by the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke Monday afternoon.

Credit: JMO

According to data from the Natural Heritage Database, bald eagles have increased nesting along the Connecticut River over the last 30 years. Bald eagles began nesting in Massachusetts in 1989 and since then, more than 750 bald eagles have fledged.