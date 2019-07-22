PHOTOS: 104th Fighter Wing Airmen welcomed home from deployment

Breaking News
Technical Sergeant Matthew Annis, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, is welcomed home from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

  • Senior Master Sergeant Lawrence Buell, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Chief, is welcomed home from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
  • Staff Sergeant Tristan Flynn, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, is welcomed home from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
  • Staff Sergeant Allison Rand, 104th Emergency Management Airman, is welcomed home from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
  • Colonel Peter T. Green III, 104th Fighter Wing commander, welcomes home Senior Airman Dylan Nygren, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
  • Master Sergeant Michael Hoar, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron first sergeant, welcomes home Master Sgt. Erin Barr, 104th Medical Group first sergeant, from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
  • Family members wait for Tech. Sgt. Matthew Annis, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, to return home from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (DVIDS) – Airmen from Barnes ANGB in Westfield, Massachusetts are welcomed home by friends and family members at Bradley International Airport on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

