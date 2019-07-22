PHOTOS: 104th Fighter Wing Airmen welcomed home from deployment

WWLP
Technical Sergeant Matthew Annis, 104th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, is welcomed home from deployment July 21, 2019, at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The Air National Guard plays an important role in deployed missions and domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (DVIDS) – Airmen from Barnes ANGB in Westfield, Massachusetts are welcomed home by friends and family members at Bradley International Airport on Sunday, July 21, 2019.