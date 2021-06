(WWLP) – Have you ever rescued an animal that was stuck? A young deer found inside the bottom of a grill on Sunday was helped by the neighbors to get out.

22News viewers sent us several photos of bears this weekend too! Check out the photos in the slideshow.

Photo sent to Report It from Carmen

A fawn was found in a grill. Photo sent to Report It from Al

Bear in Granby sent to Report It from Joan

Bear in Feeding Hills sent to Report It from Travis

The three photos of the bear from Travis in Feeding Hills were taken on Saturday while he was outside in the pool he noticed the bear just walking by.

