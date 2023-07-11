NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain hit communities up and down the Connecticut River valley Monday, the worst of it to our north and all that water is headed downriver, now increasing the chance of flooding Tuesday.

As many as 11 million people in New England remain under flood watches Tuesday after a summer’s worth of rain has fallen in parts of the Northeast. According to the Northampton Police, the Connecticut River flood stage is at 113.7 feet and it is slated to go into the moderate flood stage of 115 feet at around 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Sgt. Patrick Moody – Northampton Police

Torrential rain caused massive flooding in Vermont Monday with some parts of the state seeing more than four inches of rain. All that water is now rushing through watersheds moving south, finding its way to the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts.

22News is keeping an eye on the Connecticut River and will have the latest information available on WWLP.com.