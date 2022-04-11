AWAGAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog was rescued from being stuck in the mud along the Westfield River in Agawam Monday.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, C Group Firefighters were called to the Westfield Riverbank on Meadow Street to rescue a dog that got stuck in the mud.

Mud season from recent rain has turned a lot of dirt roads, driveways and riverbanks into a muddy mess. Mud season refers to the time in the early spring when the ground and roads become covered in mud from melting snow and springtime rain. As the lower layers of the ground thaw, the water will be able to soak in the rain to prevent as much mud.