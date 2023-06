SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews helped rescue eight ducklings from a catch basin Thursday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, members of the police and fire were called to Allen and Cooley Streets to help get eight duckings out of the catch basin and reunite them with their mom.

The fire department thanks Alisha Ramesh, and retired police SGT. Harry P. Adams from Elmira Ohio Police for their assistance.