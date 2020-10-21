PHOTOS: Fall foliage in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – One of the best tourist attractions in New England is leaf peeping. A very common weekend attraction is jumping in the car with the family to view the spectacular colors alongside the mountain roads.

There is plenty of fall color to be seen all across western Massachusetts. For most of the area, like the Pioneer Valley, the peak happens in mid-October. The SkyView22 drone flew in the skies above Hampshire County and you can see the vibrant fall colors.

22News has received many photos from our views of the beautiful leaves and can’t wait to see more! Email us photos and videos to reportit@wwlp.com.