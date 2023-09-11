SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts are experiencing intense flash flooding from Monday night’s storms.

The National Weather Service issuing flash flood warning for parts of Hampden and Hampshire county Monday evening. Some of the communities affected by the flooding include, Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Easthampton, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, and Wilbraham.

Thanks to some 22News viewers, flooding can be already be seen in parts of Springfield and Chicopee. One viewer sending us pictures and video of Maryland Avenue in Chicopee, seen completely flooded up to mailboxes.

In a video sent to us by the same viewer, you can see water streaming in through a newly developed fence, depositing into the home-owners yard.

We also received video from another viewer, showing us the flooding on End Street in Springfield Monday evening.

Video courtesy of Louise Hendrickson.

Courtesy of Chicopee Police Department Courtesy of Chicopee Police Department Flooding on Maple Street in Chicopee, posted by Chicopee Police. Police advising people that driving into a puddle this deep could cause your vehicle to stall out and possibly trap you in your car.

The National Weather Service has also reported flooding in the following areas:

Cars stuck in street floowing on Carando Drive and Weston Street in West Springfield

Liberty Street near the plaza area is flooded an estimated 1 foot in Agawam

Estimated 3 feet of water in basement along El Paso Street in Springfield

Blunt Park Road impassable with 2 cars stuck in flooding to drivers door in Springfield

Carew Street near the Chicopee line, road closed with estimated 4 feet of flooding in Springfield

East Main Street at Broadway Street flooses and impassable in Chicopee

Cars stuck in flooded water on Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue in Ludlow

Tapley Street impassable from St. James to Bay Street I-291 Exit 5 ramp, flooded and impassable with estimated 5 feet of water in Ludlow

Mass Pike Exit 51 to I-291 closed due to flooding in Ludlow

Flooding causing major delays in the area of the I-90 and I-291 exchange in Chicopee

The off-ramps from the Mass Pike to Route 291 in both directions have been closed

We will continue to update this story with new reports, as well as newly submitted viewer content as soon as we receive them.