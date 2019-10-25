1  of  3
Breaking News
Brimfield man accused of child rape Most wanted fugitive arrested in connection with Springfield shooting that left victim paralyzed Two arrested after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Springfield

PHOTOS: Halloween in western Massachusetts

Local News

Trick-or-treat!

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – It’s that time of the year again when kids knock on doors and collect candy for Halloween.

Halloween isn’t just celebrated by children. The area is filled with Halloween decor, spooky houses, carved pumpkins and costumes for kids, adults, and pets.

You can share your creative Halloween photos with us by emailing them to ReportIt@wwlp.com!

PHOTOS: Halloween 2019

  • Roma is adorable in her Halloween costume! Photo from @romatherescuecat
  • Murray the crocodile from The Hastings
  • Lucy and Bernard, 3 year old brother and sister English bulldogs. From Sadie
  • From Rey in Springfield
  • From Rey in Springfield
  • From Rey in Springfield
  • halloween_718700
  • wtnh halloween_717409
  • From Kimberly
  • From Kimberly
  • From Kimberly

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories