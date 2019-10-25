PHOTOS: Halloween in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – It’s that time of the year again when kids knock on doors and collect candy for Halloween.
Halloween isn’t just celebrated by children. The area is filled with Halloween decor, spooky houses, carved pumpkins and costumes for kids, adults, and pets.
You can share your creative Halloween photos with us by emailing them to ReportIt@wwlp.com!
- Spooky houses for Halloween in western Massachusetts
- 11 Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
- PHOTOS: Fall foliage across western Massachusetts
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.